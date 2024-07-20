KeyCorp Comments on MYR Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MYRG stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

