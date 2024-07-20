KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

