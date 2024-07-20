KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
KeyCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.
KeyCorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KeyCorp
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.