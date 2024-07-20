KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.85. KeyCorp shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 1,078,881 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

