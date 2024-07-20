Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 4760006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($2.08).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Kier Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Kier Group
In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
