Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 4760006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($2.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kier Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Kier Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84. The stock has a market cap of £708.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.23.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

