Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

