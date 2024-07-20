Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on August 7th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 127.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

KNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

