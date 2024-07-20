Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.58. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 99,806 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

