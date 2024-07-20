Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Financial Contrast

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Materialise has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Materialise and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materialise presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Materialise.

19.3% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Materialise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 2.55% 4.51% 2.69% Kingsoft Cloud -27.62% -25.61% -12.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Materialise and Kingsoft Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $277.18 million 1.18 $7.28 million $0.12 46.00 Kingsoft Cloud $992.61 million 0.67 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.34

Materialise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Materialise beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

