Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KGC opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $23,907,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

