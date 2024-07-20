Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,624,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

