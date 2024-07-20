KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.11 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $700.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

