Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $239,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $239,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,208.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,576. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.97 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

