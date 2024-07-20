Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 134,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 232,379 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $11.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -330.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,799,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $960,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

