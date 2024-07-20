Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 134,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 232,379 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $11.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -330.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

