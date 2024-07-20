L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average is $214.93. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

