Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 260,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

