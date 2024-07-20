Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
LADR stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
