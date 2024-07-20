Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.94 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

