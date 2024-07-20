Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 1.4%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.