Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

