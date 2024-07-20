LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-2000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTMAY stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

LATAM Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

