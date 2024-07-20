LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Trading Down 0.7%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 33,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 871,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.