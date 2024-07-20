Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $5.35 on Friday. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $623.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

