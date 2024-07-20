LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $108.55 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.