Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $4.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.