Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $5.15

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $6.40 to $5.15 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 91.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LESL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,013 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.