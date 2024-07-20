Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

