Lewis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

