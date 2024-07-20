Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $6,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

