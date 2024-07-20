Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.02. Lilium shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,967,515 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

