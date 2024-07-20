Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $226,733. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

