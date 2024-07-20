LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,396,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,461,000 after buying an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

