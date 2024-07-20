Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $102.59.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

