Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.90. Lufax shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 308,846 shares changing hands.
Lufax Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
