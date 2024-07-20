Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.55. Approximately 72,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,312,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

LUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.73.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

