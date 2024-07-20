LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 251.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

