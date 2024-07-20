Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

