Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.43% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

