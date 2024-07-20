ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $74.19

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $72.16. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $75.06, with a volume of 11,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

