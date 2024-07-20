Manulife Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

