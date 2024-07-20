Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.1 %

MRTN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.