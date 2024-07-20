Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.