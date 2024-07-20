Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.35. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 54,897 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

