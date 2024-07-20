Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.35. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 54,897 shares changing hands.
The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport
In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
