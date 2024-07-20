Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

