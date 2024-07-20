MasTec, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.71 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

