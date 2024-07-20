Maximo F. Nougues Sells 4,156 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $15,377.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,522 shares in the company, valued at $601,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

