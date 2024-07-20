McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $73.59 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $8,110,714 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

