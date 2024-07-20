McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $285.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as low as $257.60 and last traded at $260.72. 632,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,446,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

