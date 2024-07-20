Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 891,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.