Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY24 guidance at $10.79-11.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.790-11.470 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $421.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.10. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.



